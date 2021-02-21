Official Trailer for Heart-Wrenching LGBTQ Prisoner Romance 'Luz'

"I came for you… You know that." Dark Star Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an intimate, indie drama titled Luz, one of the latest films from filmmaker Jon Garcia. Ruben Gonzales is a young Latino man who's fallen into the world of the mafiosos. When an accident leads him into incarceration, his relationship with the cartel and with his family is strained. While in prison, he falls in the complex hierarchical system until his cellmate and eventual lover Carlos, comes to his side and helps him find emotional and financial stability. When the men are released from prison 2 years apart, they again meet on the outside and while dealing with the circumstances that had them incarcerated in the first place, they ponder whether what they once had was real or just 2 people hoping to seek light in a dark place. Starring Ernesto Reyes as Ruben, and Jesse Tayeh as Carlos. This premiered at a few film festivals last year, and arrives on VOD this spring.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jon Garcia's Luz, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

What began as a friendship turns into a fierce romance in this heart-wrenching drama. Luz is a story of survival, not only for the lives of both men, but for their relationship as it transitions to the world outside their cell. Luz is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Jon Garcia, director of the films Tandem Hearts, The Falls Trilogy, The Hours Till Daylight, Sex Weather, Love in Dangerous Times, and Strictly for the Birds previously. It's produced by Jon Garcia, Michael Repsch, Lacy Todd, and Rodney Washington. This first premiered at the Reeling Film Festival in Chicago last year. Dark Star Pics will debut Garcia's Luz direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on April 13th, 2021 this spring. For more info, visit their site.