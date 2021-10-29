Official Trailer for Heist-Gone-Wrong 'Blonde. Purple' Crime Thriller

"Don't flinch." 1091 Pictures has released a trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Blonde. Purple, from English filmmaker Marcus Flemmings. This film is launching on VOD at the end of November if anyone is interested in watching. The story is about an inexperienced criminal who is stuck inside a bank with a teenage hostage after a heist goes wrong. How will he get out? The film follows his journey to escape, while also taking us back to show how he got into this situation to begin with. Starring Julian Moore-Cook, Ellie Bindman, Adam J. Bernard, Jennifer Lee Moon, and Jessica Murrain. This is a much better trailer than I was expecting, by all means, and the film doesn't look bad either. I dig the colorful title cards and introduction, along with all the style and characters. Might actually be an indie surprise? Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus Flemmings' Blonde. Purple, direct from YouTube:

An out of his depth inexperienced criminal is stuck in a bank, after a heist went wrong. How will he get out? We follow his journey to escape, whilst also learning how he got into the situation in the first place. Blonde. Purple is both written & directed by English filmmaker Marcus Flemmings, director of the films Six Rounds and Palindrome previously. It's produced by Marcus Flemmings, Mary Pattisson, Ajay Arora, Haider Zafar. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pictures will debut Blonde. Purple in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 30th, 2021 this fall. Look any good?