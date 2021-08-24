Official Trailer for Hillary Rodham 'Un-Biopic' Film 'When I'm a Moth'

"What follows is a work of fiction. So is the United States political system. Any resemblance, in either fiction, to real persons, live or dead, is coincidental." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled When I'm a Moth, which is being described as an "un-biopic", kind of an unofficial biopic about the early days of Hillary Rodham, before she became known as Hillary Clinton. It premiered back in 2019 at a few film festivals and is finally getting a VOD release this month for anyone interested. A parable on the ambiguity of political narratives. The film is set in 1969 up in Alaska. "Possibly a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both." The film stars Addison Timlin as Hillary, plus TJ Kayama and Toshiji Takeshima. This looks like a very unique, artsy film with tons of obstructed-view shots and intimacy and more. I'm curious, I'll say that much.

A parable on the ambiguity of political narratives. Possibly an "un-biopic" of Hillary Rodham (Addison Timlin) set in 1969 Alaska. Possibly a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both. When I'm a Moth is directed by filmmakers Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak, both co-directors of the feature films Maya Dardel and The Wall of Mexico previously. The screenplay is written by Zachary Cotler. It's also produced by Cotler & Zyzak. This initially premiered at the 2019 San Francisco Film Festival, and played at the American Film Festival, a few years ago. Dark Star Pics will debut When I'm a Moth direct-to-VOD starting August 27th, 2021 coming up. Who's interested?