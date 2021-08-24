MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Hillary Rodham 'Un-Biopic' Film 'When I'm a Moth'

by
August 24, 2021
Source: YouTube

When I'm a Moth Trailer

"What follows is a work of fiction. So is the United States political system. Any resemblance, in either fiction, to real persons, live or dead, is coincidental." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled When I'm a Moth, which is being described as an "un-biopic", kind of an unofficial biopic about the early days of Hillary Rodham, before she became known as Hillary Clinton. It premiered back in 2019 at a few film festivals and is finally getting a VOD release this month for anyone interested. A parable on the ambiguity of political narratives. The film is set in 1969 up in Alaska. "Possibly a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both." The film stars Addison Timlin as Hillary, plus TJ Kayama and Toshiji Takeshima. This looks like a very unique, artsy film with tons of obstructed-view shots and intimacy and more. I'm curious, I'll say that much.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak's When I'm a Moth, direct from YouTube:

When I'm a Moth Poster

A parable on the ambiguity of political narratives. Possibly an "un-biopic" of Hillary Rodham (Addison Timlin) set in 1969 Alaska. Possibly a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both. When I'm a Moth is directed by filmmakers Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak, both co-directors of the feature films Maya Dardel and The Wall of Mexico previously. The screenplay is written by Zachary Cotler. It's also produced by Cotler & Zyzak. This initially premiered at the 2019 San Francisco Film Festival, and played at the American Film Festival, a few years ago. Dark Star Pics will debut When I'm a Moth direct-to-VOD starting August 27th, 2021 coming up. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here