Official Trailer for Horror 'El Chupacabras' from Director Issa López

by
April 1, 2021
Source: YouTube

El Chupacabras Trailer

"This summer, our darkest fears will come to light…" Surprise! Blumhouse has dropped an official trailer for a secret horror project called El Chupacabras, from Mexican filmmaker Issa López. Ever since she earned international acclaim with her film Tigers Are Not Afraid, many horror masters have been working with her to develop new projects - including Guillermo del Toro and Jason Blum of Blumhouse. Now she's bringing us a brand new take on the Mexican myth of the chupacabra titled El Chupacabras. Hidden for years, and no longer a myth, El Chupacabras exists. Can you outrun it? View this first look trailer at her new project below. And don't forget to watch the trailer until the very end - there's another surprise hidden here!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Issa López's El Chupacabras, direct from YouTube:

El Chupacabras

Hidden for years, and no longer a myth, El Chupacabras exists. Will you be able to outrun him? A first look at director Issa Lopez's new Blumhouse film, El Chupacabras, coming this summer. El Chupacabras is directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Issa López, director of the films Secondary Effects , Casi Divas, Tigers Are Not Afraid, and Todo Mal previously, as well as a few shorts and lots of writing work, too. The screenplay is also written by Issa López. Produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse. They will release López's El Chupacabras in theaters this summer in 2021 - stay tuned for an exact release date + info. ¡ʎɐꓷ sๅooꓞ ๅᴉɹdⱯ

