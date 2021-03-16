Official Trailer for Horror Film 'The Voices' Starring Valerie Jane Parker

"You have the power to choose the spirit…" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for The Voices, described as "this spring’s most unnerving new horror film." From filmmaker Nathaniel Nuon, The Voices already opened in Brazil last year but hasn't played at any festivals. Not to be confused with the other horror comedy The Voices from 2014 with Ryan Reynolds (which is worth a watch sometime). A young girl who grows up blind after losing her mother in an accident hears strange voices throughout her life. When she gets pregnant as an adult, she soon discovers her unborn baby has become a vessel a second chance for souls stuck in limbo to be re-born. Don't believe everything you hear. The horror film stars Valerie Jane Parker, Jenna Harvey, Jonathan Stoddard, Rezeta Veliu, Ashley Bell, Jordan Ladd, and Leslie Easterbrook. It looks rather campy and derivative, but gets super intense in the second half of this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nathaniel Nuon's The Voices, direct from YouTube:

After visiting her father's grave, Lilly and her mother are involved in a terrible car accident leaving Lilly orphaned and unable to see. In her youth, she struggles with her blindness and begins to hear voices. Unbeknownst to her they don't belong to the living. After years of learning to cope, Lilly is now happily married with a baby on the way. Lilly soon discovers her unborn baby has become a vessel a second chance for souls stuck in limbo to be re-born. She only has until the baby's first heartbeat to decide which soul will be re-born through her. Now the voices she heard in her youth have returned, clamoring for the chance to come back. Among the voices, she befriends the spirit of a little girl tied to a years-old cold case. Lilly finds herself in a desperate struggle with the girl's murderers and the souls vying to be born again. The Voices is directed by producer / filmmaker Nathaniel Nuon, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts & other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Nathaniel Nuon and Daniel Hathcock. Vertical Ent. will release Nuon's The Voices in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 2nd this spring.