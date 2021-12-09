Official Trailer for Horror 'The Kindred' About a Dark Family History

"All I ever got: 'sackhead took him.'" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for The Kindred, an indie horror thriller from the UK. This initially premiered at FrightFest in the UK this fall, and it also played at the Fantasmagoría Film Festival in Colombia. Not to be confused with the other psychological thriller called Kindred. A woman suffering from amnesia pieces together the events that led to her father's suicide, only to be haunted by the ghosts of children that she begins to suspect might've been murdered by him. Uncovering her "dark family history" could prove deadly for her child. The film's cast includes April Pearson, Blake Harrison, and James Cosmo. It certainly looks scary, a bunch of jump scares in this trailer. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Patterson's The Kindred, direct from YouTube:

After her father's suicide, a young mother (April Pearson) investigates what led to his death. But when she is haunted by spirits and unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago, she discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child. The Kindred is directed by the prolific British filmmaker Jamie Patterson, director of numerous movies including Confession, Billboard, Daisy, City of Dreamers, Blind Date, Winners, Fractured, Caught, Tucked, Tracks, and Justine previously. The screenplay is written by Christian J. Hearn. Produced by Stephen Jarvis, Steve Jarvis, and Tracy Jarvis. Vertical Entertainment will debut Patterson's The Kindred in select US theaters + on VOD on January 7th, 2022 coming up soon.