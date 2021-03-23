Official Trailer for Hostage Thriller '86 Melrose Avenue' from Lili Matta

"Have you ever sacrificed everything for your country?" Gravitas has released a trailer for an indie hostage thriller titled 86 Melrose Avenue, the latest film written & directed & produced by Lebanese filmmaker Lili Matta. An ex-marine with PTSD storms into a gallery, taking hostages and forcing them to confront their own complex past and looming mortality, as time ticks by. Starring Dada Elza and Jim O'Heir, with a cast including Anastasia Antonia, Gregory Zarian, Terri Ivens, Langstone Fishburne, Michael Polak, Andy Evans, Richard Sabine, Helen Kennedy, and Gary Sturm. It looks like another attempt to comment on the PTSD crisis in America and how hard it is to overcome the trauma of war. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lili Matta's 86 Melrose Avenue, direct from YouTube:

A diverse group of people at a gallery opening is taken hostage by an ex-Marine suffering with PTSD and forced to confront their cultural differences, their pasts, and their looming mortality as time ticks away. 86 Melrose Avenue is both written and directed by Lebanese producer / filmmaker Lili Matta, making her second feature film after Life Gets in the Way previously, as well as a few shorts. It's also produced by Lili Matta, and co-produced by Alexandre Wilson. This first premiered at the Show Low Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Matta's 86 Melrose Avenue direct-to-VOD starting on April 20th this spring.