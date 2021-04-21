Official Trailer for House Party Ensemble Comedy 'The Get Together'

"She just walked in with her new slam-piece." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie party comedy titled The Get Together, from Austin filmmaker Will Bakke. This premiered at last year's Austin Film Festival and Lone Star Film Festival, and arrives on VOD in May. The ensemble comedy is set at a wild Friday night house party, following group of twenty-somethings who face uncertain futures, of course. The main four characters are: a post-grad misfit, her slacker Uber passenger, his long lost love, and her neurotic boyfriend struggling to propose. Starring Alejandro Rose-Garcia, Johanna Braddy, Jacob Artist, Courtney Parchman, Stephanie Hunt, Bill Wise, and Chad Werner. This looks as ridiculous and as amusing as the concept promises, with plenty of teenagers-being-teens humor and annoying conversations.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Will Bakke's The Get Together, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

A Friday night house party in Austin brings together a group of twenty-somethings who face uncertain futures as they attempt to fully embrace "adulting," one hilarious misstep at a time. The evening is shown through the eyes of a post-grad misfit, her slacker Uber passenger, his long lost love, and also her neurotic boyfriend struggling to propose. The Get Together is directed by Austin-based filmmaker Will Bakke, director of the film Believe Me, and the docs One Nation Under God and Beware of Christians previously. The screenplay is written by Michael B. Allen and Will Bakke. Produced by Dax Stringer, Chad Werner, Jon Michael Simpson, and Will Bakke. This initially premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. Neon will release Bakke's The Get Together direct-to-VOD starting on May 14th coming soon. Who's ready to party?