Official Trailer for Hulu's 'WeWork: Breaking a $47 Billion Unicorn' Doc

"Everything about WeWork was propaganda." Of course it was. Hulu has released an official trailer for the documentary film titled in full WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn. This just premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last week and will be streaming on Hulu at the start of April for anyone curious to hear this story. WeWork: or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Was he trying to start a cult? Was he a megalomaniac? Or was he just obsessed with money like everyone else? This is similar to not only the Fyre Festival docs, but it also reminds me of Gibney's The Inventor, about a snake oil salesman grifting his way into the billion dollar club. Why are there so many stories like this recently? Huh. Check this out.

Trailer for Jed Rothstein's doc WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn:

How do you lose $47 billion in six weeks? Let us count the ways. Exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – this is the story of WeWork and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann who makes you beg the question, was he trying to create a cult? WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is directed by Oscar-nominated American doc producer / filmmaker Jed Rothstein, director of the doc films Hidden Crisis: Women & AIDS, Before the Spring: After the Fall, and The China Hustle previously, as well as some TV series. It's produced by Ross M. Dinerstein. This just premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month. Hulu will debut Rothstein's WeWork doc streaming starting on April 2nd this spring. Who's interested in watching?