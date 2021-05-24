Official Trailer for Hypnotic New York City Romance 'Finding Ophelia'

Sometimes finding the girl of your dreams can be a nightmare… Indie Rights has released an official trailer for a very tiny independent film titled Finding Ophelia, made entirely by filmmaker Stephen Rutterford. "Experience a quixotic new nightmare when writer/director Stephen Rutterford's horror-mystery Finding Ophelia premieres on digital this June." Jimmy Levar stars as William Edgar, a NYC adverting exec who inhabits a strange dream-like reality. His obsession with a mysterious woman leads down a bizarre path full of signs and wonders. This also stars Christina Chu as Ophelia, with Alexandra Lyon, J.J. Crowne, Gabriella Whiting, and Makinley Patterson. I wish more of the film was rotoscoped like the poster art, because this looks more like a personal artistic project than a feature film. Still curious to see more footage.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Rutterford's Finding Ophelia, direct from YouTube:

NYC advertising executive William Edgar (Jimmy Levar) is mesmerized by a series of hypnotic dreams that blur the lines between fantasy and reality. His life is thrown into disarray when forced to choose between his career, his relationships and his romantic obsession with a mysterious woman (Christina Chu). Doing whatever it takes to find her, leads down a bizarre, dark path of signs and wonders, William soon discovers that finding the girl of your dreams can be a nightmare. Finding Ophelia is written and directed and produced by filmmaker Stephen Rutterford, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This premiered at the NYC International Film Festival earlier this year. Indie Rights will debut Rutterford's Finding Ophelia direct-to-VOD starting June 23rd this summer. Who's interested?