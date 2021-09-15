Official Trailer for Indie Crime Drama 'The Cleaner' Starring King Orba

"Geez, are you sure you want to find this guy?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled The Cleaner, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Erin Elders. This will be arriving on VOD starting in October this year for anyone interested in watching. When a middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. The film stars King Orba, who also co-wrote the script, along with Luke Wilson, Lynda Carter, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, and Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't look like any kind of charming story about a hard working cleaner, more of a gritty thriller about a man caught up in something bigger than him.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Erin Elders' The Cleaner, direct from 1091's YouTube:

When middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly (King Orba) takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. Buck must then decide whether to hide the truth from his family or come clean with everyone and move on with his life. The Cleaner is directed by American filmmaker Erin Elders, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Erin Elders and King Orba. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will debut Elders' The Cleaner in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 12th, 2021 this fall.