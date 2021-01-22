Official Trailer for Indie Film 'Test Pattern' Starring Brittany S. Hall

"Everything in the world is about sex. Except sex." Kino Lorber has revealed an official trailer for an indie psychological thriller / realist drama titled Test Pattern, a film marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Shatara Michelle Ford. This originally premiered at the Blackstar Film Festival back in 2019, and it played at numerous other festivals the last few years. Test Pattern follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. The film stars Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean, and Drew Fuller. Winner of top prizes at both the BlackStar and New Orleans Film Festivals, this gripping social thriller offers a "unique exploration of institutional racism and sexism from a Black female point of view." Those bold title cards at the end about sex are very powerful & entirely accurate. This is worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Shatara Michelle Ford's Test Pattern, direct from YouTube:

Part psychological horror, part realist drama, this exhilarating debut feature from Shatara Michelle Ford is set against the backdrop of national discussions around inequitable health care and policing, the #MeToo​ movement, and race in America. Test Pattern follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. Their story reveals the systemic injustices and social conditioning women face when navigating sex and consent within the American patriarchy. Test Pattern is both written and directed by American filmmaker Shatara Michelle Ford, making her feature directorial debut after producing a few other shorts previously. This originally premiered at the Blackstar Film Festival in 2019. Kino Lorber will release Test Pattern in "virtual cinemas" starting February 19th. Interested in watching?