Official Trailer for Indie Horror Film 'Woe' Uncovers a Father's Secret

"This thing is going to destroy you, just like it did to your father. Leave… before you hurt anyone else." Gravitas Ventures + Kamikaze Dogfight have revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Woe, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew Goodhue. This premiered at the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival last year, and drops on VOD in just a few weeks. A brother and sister stumble upon their father's secret one year after his death. They soon learn that this secret may not be his alone. Their estranged Uncle Pete, believed to be dead, claims to have answers – if only Charlie and Betty would get out of their own heads and accept help. From one of the producers of Cabin Fever. Adam Halferty, Jessie Rabideau, Ryan Kattner, and James Russo star in this "spine-chilling" horror film. So it seems like they find something buried in the yard - a coffin? A vampire? A ghost? Only way to find out is to watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Goodhue's Woe, direct from KD's YouTube:

One year after their father's death, Charlie (Adam Halferty) endlessly repairs the old family house while his sister, Betty (Jessie Rabideau), decides to sell their father's car without her brother’s consent - the same car their father committed suicide in. As the two avoid confronting their prolonged grief, mental health, and each other, a hunchbacked creature shadows their every move. Their estranged Uncle Pete, believed to be dead, claims to have answers – if only Charlie and Betty would get out of their own heads and accept help. Woe is both written and directed by American filmmaker Matthew Goodhue, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. It's produced by Lanie Albin, Ryan Gibson, Marco Rodriguez, and Ryan P. Shrime. This first premiered at the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival last year. Gravitas + Kamikaze will release Goodhue's Woe direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on June 15th this summer. Creepy?