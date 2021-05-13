Official Trailer for Indie 'Slow Machine' Featuring Stephanie Hayes

"What's her deal?" Grasshopper Film has unveiled a trailer for an intriguing, experimental indie film titled Slow Machine, the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Joe Denardo & Paul Felten. This premiered at the 2020 Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and also played at the New York Film Festival and Vienna Film Festival. After a brief relationship with intelligence agent Gerard ends terribly, tired & disillusioned actress Stephanie hides in a house where a band is working on a record, which proves to be less of an escape than she imagined. This one stars Stephanie Hayes, Scott Shepherd, Eleanor Friedberger, and Chloë Sevigny. Described as a "miniature epic of music, murder, espionage, and paranoia." Sounds freaky. This looks a bit too experimental for my tastes, but I still appreciate unique and creative cinematic work like this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Denardo & Paul Felten's Slow Machine, direct from YouTube:

Stephanie, a restless and vibrant actress, meets Gerard, an NYPD counter-terrorism specialist who's an aficionado of experimental theater (and maybe out of his mind). Flirtation ensues, ends disastrously, and forces her to the ramshackle upstate home of musician Eleanor Friedberger, yet this supposed escape is infected by violent memories of her past life. A miniature epic of paranoia, espionage, subterfuge, music, and performance captured on lush and invigorating 16mm, Slow Machine heralds major new talent. Slow Machine is co-directed by filmmakers Paul Felten & Joe DeNardo, both making their feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is by Paul Felten. This originally premiered at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival. Grasshopper Film will debut Slow Machine starting at the Metrograph in NYC with a digital premiere on June 4th, followed by more debuts nationwide later. For info, visit the film's official website.