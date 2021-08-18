Official Trailer for Indie Western in the Desert 'Gunfight at Dry River'

"Let this be a lesson to all y'all! We decide who drinks, and who dies!" Quiver Dist. has released an official trailer for an indie western titled Gunfight at Dry River, also known as just Dry River. Made by British filmmaker Daniel Simpson, of Spiderhole, Hangar 10, and With Love From Suffolk. Set on the US-Mexican border in 1888. In Dry River, a desert town debilitated by drought, a promise of gold will bring hope, love, and death in equal measure. When a Mexican stranger arrives in town to reclaim his father's land, a violent confrontation will cause the lives of all to be forever transformed… The film stars Charlie Creed-Miles, Michael Moriarty, Ann Mitchell, Joshua Dickinson, Isabella Walker, plus Fabricio Christian Amansi as "The Mexican". There's not much worth a watch in here unless you're really into dusty westerns.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Simpson's Gunfight at Dry River, direct from YouTube:

The closing years of the nineteenth century Old West. Gunfight at Dry River tells the story of a Mexican border town ravaged by severe drought, with the only water source controlled by a family of American renegades on the trail for a legend of lost gold. When a Mexican stranger arrives to reclaim his father's land, a violent confrontation will cause the lives of all to be forever transformed. Gunfight at Dry River, also known as simply Dry River, is directed by British filmmaker Daniel Simpson, director of the films Spiderhole, Hangar 10, and With Love From Suffolk previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Fe Valen. Produced by Simon Fawcett, Daniel Simpson, Fe Valen, and Nick Woolgar. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Distribution will ebut Simpson's Gunfight at Dry River in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 10th, 2021 coming up soon. Interested?