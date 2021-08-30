Official Trailer for Inspiring Documentary 'My Name Is Pauli Murray'

"You say, 'I can't' – I'll show you I can, even if I die trying." Amazon has unveiled a trailer for My Name Is Pauli Murray, an acclaimed documentary about one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. And you probably don't even know who they are! The film is a look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Pauli's personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli's own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey. It also includes writings as well as newly discovered photographs, video footage and audio interviews, chronicling how Murray spent their life grappling with gender norms and identifying as non-binary. From the directors behind RBG and the upcoming Julie. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, landing on Prime Video soon. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cohen & West's doc My Name Is Pauli Murray, from YouTube:

Description from Sundance: "It's not often we’re introduced to a true luminary, and Pauli Murray was just that—as well as a lawyer, Black activist, feminist, poet, and priest. Murray questioned systems of oppression and conformity throughout the mid-twentieth century, with a radical vision consistently ahead of the times. Pauli Murray's trailblazing legal foresight influenced landmark civil rights decisions and gender equality legislation that transformed our world." My Name Is Pauli Murray is co-directed by award-winning doc producers / filmmakers Julie Cohen (of the docs Pedro Ruiz: Coming Home, Ndiphilela Ukucula: I Live to Sing, The Sturgeon Queens, and American Veteran) & Betsy West, both co-directors of the documentary RBG previously, as well as the upcoming Julie. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Full Frame and AFI Docs. Amazon will debut My Name Is Pauli Murray in select US theaters on September 17th, 2021, then streaming on Prime Video starting on October 1st.