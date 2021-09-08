Official Trailer for Intense Sci-fi Thriller 'Warning' with Thomas Jane

"I wonder what he's thinking about… floating up there all by himself." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a cool indie sci-fi thriller titled Warning, the feature debut of music video director Agata Alexander. The basic synopsis is pretty vague: the meaning of life explored through multiple interconnected lives set in the near future. But there's more: "this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact" and a global storm that disrupts electronics. The massive ensemble cast features Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon, Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury, and Garance Marillier. There is SO much going on in this trailer, I really have no idea what's going on. Scenes in space, tons of footage on the planet, asteroids, futuristic tech. No idea how all of this comes together and connects, I'm a bit worried. Hopefully there's something worthwhile in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Agata Alexander's Warning, direct from YouTube:

Set in the not too distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. The meaning of life explored through multiple interconnected lives. But life begin to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences. Warning is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Agata Alexander, making her feature directorial debut after a number of music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Agata Alexander, Jason Kaye, and Rob Michaelson. Produced by Stanislaw Dziedzic and Cybill Lui Eppich. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Agata Alexander's Warning in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall.