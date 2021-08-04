Official Trailer for Investigative Doc Film 'Finding Kendrick Johnson'

"If KJ would've been white, we wouldn't have had to make this film." Gravitas Ventures just released this documentary film Finding Kendrick Johnson available to watch on VOD, with plans to play in theaters this summer. We're just catching up with it now, and considering it's an important film about America, it's worth featuring now anyway. "The case of Kendrick Johnson is one the most important cases in US history. KJ deserves justice, and hopefully our film will help his family get one step closer to that outcome." Finding Kendrick Johnson is the feature documentary product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case. Told through the eyes of KJ's family and his close friends, narrated by Hollywood legend, Jenifer Lewis, and directed by Stranger Fruit creator, Jason Pollock, with an amazing team of producers, the film shares this "truly historic, heartbreaking, and unbelievable story" with the world for the first time. This is such a tragic and sad story, and even more frustrating that there's no justice yet. You can rent the film now.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Pollock's doc Finding Kendrick Johnson, from YouTube:

On January 11th, 2013, Kendrick Johnson was found dead in his high school gymnasium rolled up in a gym mat. Finding Kendrick Johnson is the documentary film product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case. From the creator of Stranger Fruit, this new documentary hopes to shed light on one of the most important American stories of our time. So what really happened to KJ? Told through the eyes of KJ's family and close friends, Narrated by Hollywood legend, Jenifer Lewis, Directed by 'Stranger Fruit' creator, Jason Pollock, with an amazing team of producers including: actor Hill Harper, and Space Jam Director, Malcolm D. Lee. Finding Kendrick Johnson shares this truly historic, heartbreaking, and unbelievable story with the world for the first time. Finding Kendrick Johnson is directed by American filmmaker Jason Pollock, director of the films The Youngest Candidate and Stranger Fruit previously. Produced by Produced by Amy McCampbell, Morgan J. Freeman, and Malcolm D. Lee. Gravitas has released Finding Kendrick Johnson on VOD on July 30th, 2021, and it will play in select US theaters the summer.