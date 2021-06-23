Official Trailer for Investigative Espionage Doc 'Enemies of the State'

"Truth does not matter." IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for the investigative thriller documentary titled Enemies of the State, about a family caught up in a government conspiracy. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also stopped by CPH DOX and the Tribeca Film Festival. An average American family becomes entangled in a bizarre web of espionage and corporate secrets when their hacker son is targeted by the U.S. government. Enemies of the State is a timely and compelling media and legal case study, showing how conspiracies can be created, evolve, and be perpetuated with the help of the web and aided by lack of transparency by the government. At the same time, this film examines the transformation of a local criminal case to an international media story, and the trust – or blindness – of completely devoted parents who will protect their son, literally at all costs. This isn't as good as the other hacker docs out there, but it's a thought-provoking examination of one specific case. If this interests you, definitely watch this doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sonia Kennebeck's Enemies of the State, direct from YouTube:

Enemies of the State is a documentary thriller that investigates the strange case of American Matt DeHart, an alleged hacker and whistleblower, and his former Cold War spy parents who believe they are at the center of a government conspiracy and are ready to do anything to save their son from prison. This stranger-than-fiction true story takes audiences on a wild ride of unexpected plot twists and bizarre discoveries in an artistic and cinematic documentary that blurs the line between reality and paranoia. With extraordinary access to all lead characters and key sources, this film presents many contradicting viewpoints as it attempts to solve a mystery that has kept attorneys, activists and journalists occupied for over a decade. Enemies of the State is directed by journalist / filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck, director of the films Sex: Made in Germany, National Bird, and United States vs. Reality Winner previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Films will release Kennebeck's Enemies of the State in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. For details on the film, visit IFC's site.