Official Trailer for Irish Romance 'Finding You' Starring Rose Reid

"Not really my type." Roadside Attractions has released an official trailer for a cute Irish romance film titled Finding You. Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star (more "Game of Thrones" though), on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges as heartthrob Beckett leads Finley on an adventurous reawakening, and she emboldens him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way. It was shot exclusively in Ireland, in and around Dublin, Claire, Offaly and Kildare. The film's "village set" location was in the beautiful town of Carlingford. This one stars Rose Reid and Jedidiah Goodacre, with Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Judith Hoag, with Tom Everett Scott and Vanessa Redgrave. This looks charming and extremely cheesy, another classic super sweet romance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Baugh's Finding You, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Finding You is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself. After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, he ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love. Finding You is written and directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Brian Baugh, of the films To Save a Life, I'm Not Ashamed, and The World We Make previously. Roadside will release Finding You in select theaters May 14th. Look good?