Official Trailer for Italian Summer Romance Film 'Caught by a Wave'

"He is my love. My first love." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an Italian young love romance titled Caught by a Wave (originally known as Sulla Stessa Onda), marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Massimiliano Camaiti. In a sunny summer in Sicily, Sara and Lorenzo meet for the first time. Their young love is born in between the waves but, soon, it will prove stronger than any obstacle. A summer fling in Sicily develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly as the deal with the reality of her life. The cast includes newcomers Elvira Camarrone and Roberto Christian as Sara and Lorenzo, along with Vincenzo Amato, Donatella Finocchiaro, Corrado Invernizzi, and Manuela Ventura. This looks very cute and charming, nothing like summer love. And boy Italy looks nice.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Massimiliano Camaiti's Caught by a Wave, from Netflix's YouTube:

A summer fling for Sara (Elvira Camarrone) and Lorenzo (Roberto Christian) born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up much too quickly. Caught by a Wave, originally known as Sulla Stessa Onda in Italian, is directed by the Italian filmmaker Massimiliano Camaiti, making his first feature film after directing a number of short films, and some assistant directing work previously. The screenplay is written by Claudia Bottino and Massimiliano Camaiti. Produced by Luigi Musini and Olivia Musini. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Camaiti's Caught by a Wave streaming starting March 25th, 2021 this spring.