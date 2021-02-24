MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Italian Summer Romance Film 'Caught by a Wave'

by
February 24, 2021
Source: YouTube

Caught by a Wave Trailer

"He is my love. My first love." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an Italian young love romance titled Caught by a Wave (originally known as Sulla Stessa Onda), marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Massimiliano Camaiti. In a sunny summer in Sicily, Sara and Lorenzo meet for the first time. Their young love is born in between the waves but, soon, it will prove stronger than any obstacle. A summer fling in Sicily develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly as the deal with the reality of her life. The cast includes newcomers Elvira Camarrone and Roberto Christian as Sara and Lorenzo, along with Vincenzo Amato, Donatella Finocchiaro, Corrado Invernizzi, and Manuela Ventura. This looks very cute and charming, nothing like summer love. And boy Italy looks nice.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Massimiliano Camaiti's Caught by a Wave, from Netflix's YouTube:

Caught by a Wave Poster

A summer fling for Sara (Elvira Camarrone) and Lorenzo (Roberto Christian) born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up much too quickly. Caught by a Wave, originally known as Sulla Stessa Onda in Italian, is directed by the Italian filmmaker Massimiliano Camaiti, making his first feature film after directing a number of short films, and some assistant directing work previously. The screenplay is written by Claudia Bottino and Massimiliano Camaiti. Produced by Luigi Musini and Olivia Musini. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Camaiti's Caught by a Wave streaming starting March 25th, 2021 this spring.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here