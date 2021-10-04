Official Trailer for Justine Bateman's Film 'Violet' Starring Olivia Munn

"The way I've always been doing things just doesn't work now." Relativity Media has debuted a trailer for an indie film titled Violet, which first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Violet marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Justine Bateman, who has been working in Hollywood and tells many of her own stories in this film. It is a brutal look at life in the industry, and how shitty so many people can be. But it's also a brutal look at how shitty we can be to ourselves. Olivia Munn stars as Violet, who realizes her entire life is built on fear-based decisions, and must do things differently to become her true self. The film features Justin Theroux as "the voice" inside of her head, telling her how awful she is. There's also on-screen text for three layers showing how she's overwhelmed with anxiety all the time. The cast includes Luke Bracey, Dennis Boutsikaris, Erica Ash, and Zach Gordon. I saw this film during SXSW and loved it, a very clever take on overcoming negativity. And FS.net is quoted in here! Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justine Bateman's Violet, direct from Relativity's YouTube:

What would you do if you weren’t afraid? Justine Bateman's intriguing and immersive debut film follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticisms cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life she knows she wants. Unsure how to live a life free from that self-doubt, like her childhood friend Red (Luke Bracey), Violet realizes she has no choice but to travel the road that's more frightening than the fear that holds her back: Doing everything differently. Violet is both written and directed by American filmmaker Justine Bateman, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and other industry work previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and recently played at TIFF. Produced by Justine Bateman, Larry Hummel, Michael D. Jones, and Matt Paul. Relativity will debut Violet in select US theaters (NYC & LA) on October 29th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 9th this fall.