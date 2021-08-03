Official Trailer for Kay Cannon's 'Cinderella' Starring Camila Cabello

"Please Stepmother, I spent weeks making this dress… My future depends on it!" Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the full official trailer for the new Cinderella movie, a modern musical version of the classic fairy tale. From the writer of Pitch Perfect and Let It Snow, this is skipping theaters and will debut streaming on Prime starting at the beginning of September. Camila Cabello (a famous Cuban singer / musician) stars as Cinderella. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. This looks exactly like one of those made-for-TV live musicals they put on every holiday season, so if that's your thing you'll definitely enjoy it. This doesn't seem like a great reinvention of the story. The best part is Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Kay Cannon's Cinderella, from Amazon's YouTube:

Kay Cannon's Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. A modern musical version of the classic fairy tale. This brand new Cinderella movie is both written & directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker Kay Cannon, directing her second movie after making the comedy Blockers previously. Produced by James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. Based on the classic folk tale adapted into films many times before. This was originally going to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures, but not anymore. Amazon will debut Cannon's Cinderella movie streaming on Prime Video starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon. First impression? Who's into this?