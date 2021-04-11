Official Trailer for 'Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide' Documentary

"The noise of life lives in his paintings." Greenwich Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie art documentary called Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide, about the famed artist Kenny Scharf. The feature directorial debut of Malia Scharf and Max Basch and 11 years in the making, When Worlds Collide is about the "art of fun, about living life out loud, despite setbacks, and about Kenny Scharf’s particular do-it- yourself, high-tone, technicolor artistic vision." It was supposed to premiere at SXSW, and they describe it as: "When Kenny Scharf arrived in NYC in the early 1980’s, he quickly met and befriended Keith Haring and Jean Michel Basquiat; There, amongst the fervent creative bustle of a depressed downtown scene the trio would soon change the way we think about art, the world, and ourselves. But unlike Haring & Basquiat, who both died tragically young, Kenny lived through cataclysmic shifts in the East Village as well as the ravages of AIDS and economic depression." This film tells his life story and takes us inside his work to get a glimpse at this iconic NYC artist. I'm really curious to hear what he has to say now looking back on all of it.

Official trailer for Max Basch & Malia Scharf's doc Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide, on YouTube:

Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide features interviews and rare archival footage with the artist himself along with Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Ed Ruscha, Dennis Hopper, Yoko Ono, Kaws, Marilyn Minter, and Jeffrey Deitch. The documentary shows Scharf’s New York City arrival in the early 1980s where he quickly befriended Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. There, amongst the fervent creative bustle of a depressed downtown scene, the trio would soon take the art world by storm. While Basquiat and Haring both died tragically young, Scharf lived through cataclysmic shifts in New York City and the art world. Despite setbacks along the way, Scharf continues to follow his particular high-tone, technicolor artistic vision while growing public and critical appreciation for his earlier work has cemented his place as a pop art icon. Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide is co-directed by filmmakers Max Basch (also a videographer) & Malia Scharf, both making their feature directorial debut. This was initially set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival last year before it was cancelled. Scharf & Basch's Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide doc will open in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 25th. Intrigued?