Official Trailer for Kenyan Runner Doc 'Kipchoge: The Last Milestone'

"There is pain in training. Pain in running. And joy at the end of the marathon." Universal has released an official trailer for an inspirational sports biopic documentary titled Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, about the award-winning Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge. This arrives on VOD in August, right after the Olympics (which wrap up on August 8th), in which he will be competing once again. From director Jake Scott and executive producer Ridley Scott. Kipchoge: The Last Milestone is a cinematic portrait of world record marathon holder Eliud Kipchoge as he prepares to break one of the last milestones in sporting history: the sub-two hour marathon. It follows his journey from his training grounds in Kenya, to the high-tech facilities in Europe, to his record attempt in Vienna. His motto: no human is limited. He is the world record holder in the marathon with 2:01:39, set at the 2018 Berlin Marathon; and has been described as "the greatest marathoner of the modern era". Watch to learn more about Kipchoge and his remarkable life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Scott's doc Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, from YouTube:

The film also takes a personal look at the athlete with footage from Kipchoge's home in Kenya, interviews with those closest to him, the daily rituals of his life and the dynamics within his team & community. Kipchoge: The Last Milestone is directed by American filmmaker Jake Scott, making his first documentary after directing the feature films Plunkett & Macleane, Welcome to the Rileys, and American Woman previously. Produced by Ross Plummer; executive produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Macdonald, and Kai-Lu Hsiung. Universal will release Kipchoge: The Last Milestone direct-to-VOD starting on August 24th, 2021 this year. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested?