Official Trailer for Kim Jee-woon's 'Dr. Brain' Series About Memories

"His memories went straight inside you?" Whoa this looks trippy. Apple has unveiled an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller series titled Dr. Brain, which is debuting in just a few weeks (Nov 4th) on Apple TV+. A surprise series?! Yes, please! Directed by the visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (of A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Age of Shadows), starring Lee Sun-kyun. "Get ready for a mind-bending journey with a genius neuroscientist who navigates through other people's memories in search of the truth." The series is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why. Also starring Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Jae-won. This looks amazing, no surprise from Kim Jee-woon, and I'm quite intrigued by the mystery of what's going on with his family.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kim Jee-woon's series Dr. Brain, from Apple TV's YouTube:

Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain" follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues. Dr. Brain is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, director of the films The Quiet Family, The Foul King, A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Last Stand, The Age of Shadows, and Illang: The Wolf Brigade previously. This is his first time working in television. The series is written by Kim Jee-woon, Kim Jin A, and Koh Young-Jae. Based on the widely popular Korean webtoon of the same anme. Apple will debut Dr. Brain streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 4th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in watching?