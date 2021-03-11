Official Trailer for Ladies Arm Wrestling Indie Comedy 'Golden Arm'

"Arm wrestling isn't going to solve my problems anymore…" Utopia has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Golden Arm, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Maureen Bharoocha. This originally premiered at the Milwaukee and Austin Film Festivals last year, and will be arriving on VOD this spring. Golden Arm is a female buddy comedy about a wimpy baker who gets roped into the world of ladies arm wrestling by her truck driving best friend. Starring Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Eugene Cordero, Ron Funches, Dawn Luebbe, and Kate Flannery. Described as a "true gem of a film that will delight and surprise audiences; a hilarious story of badass women and female friendship." It looks damn good! The music they use for this trailer is just the best, makes all this comedy play perfectly.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maureen Bharoocha's Golden Arm, from Utopia's YouTube:

Golden Arm is a female buddy comedy about a wimpy baker who gets roped into the world of ladies arm wrestling by her truck driving best friend. A tough lady trucker trains her wimpy friend to compete in the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. Golden Arm is directed by American filmmaker Maureen Bharoocha, making her feature directorial debut after many, many other short films previously, and years of work as a segment director for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and a few other TV jobs. The screenplay is written by Ann Marie Allison & Jenna Milly. Produced by Geeta Bajaj. This premiered at the Milwaukee and Austin Film Festivals last year, after initially being slated for SXSW before it was cancelled. Utopia will release Bharoocha's Golden Arm in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 30th this spring. Ready to rumble?