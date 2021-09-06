Save the Whales! Official Trailer for 'Last of the Right Whales' Doc

"How important are these animals to us?" Very important! Don't let them disappear forever! IndieCan Ent. and HitPlay Productions have revealed an early promo trailer for a documentary film called Last of the Right Whales, made by award-winning filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza. I keep confusing the title as "The Last Rights" but it's actually about the endangered species of whale known as the North Atlantic right whales - which are dying faster than they can reproduce. With less than 400 remaining, these great whales rarely die of natural causes. Instead they are run over by ships or suffer lethal injuries from fishing gear. If we don’t stop killing them, in 20 years they could be extinct. The doc is the story of a disparate group of people – a wildlife photographer, a marine biologist, a whale rescuer, and a crab fisher – all united in their cause to save the North Atlantic right whale. By joining forces these formidable allies are determined to stop the world’s first great whale extinction. It's set to open first later this year, and will air on CBC in Canada sometime in 2022. It seems like another vitally important whale film after Blackfish. Get a first look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Nadine Pequeneza's doc Last of the Right Whales, from YouTube:

Last of the Right Whales, a documentary from award-winning director Nadine Pequeneza, is the story of a disparate group of people - a wildlife photographer, a marine biologist, a whale rescuer, and a crab fisher - united in their cause to save the North Atlantic right whale. By joining forces these formidable allies are determined to stop the world’s first great whale extinction. The film combines the 4K cinematography of a blue-chip nature film with the vérité storytelling of a high-stakes drama. With unprecedented access to film the migration of the North Atlantic right whale from their breeding ground off the coast of Florida to to their new feeding area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, this documentary brings a message of hope about the most at-risk, great whale on the planet. Last of the Right Whales is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza, director of the docs My Beat: The Life & Times of Bruce Cockburn, Raising Cassidy, Winning for a Living, 15 to Life: Kenneth's Story, Road to Mercy, as well as The Invisible Heart previously. IndieCan Ent. will debut in theaters this winter - stay tuned. Visit the film's official website. Who's curious?