Official Trailer for Legal Drama 'Worth' with Keaton & Tucci & Ryan

"We can't bring them back, but we can help their loved ones." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the indie legal drama Worth, which first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. They will be debuting this streaming in September in less than a month, just in time for the upcoming 9/11 anniversary – because it's about an attorney in Washington D.C. who battles against cynicism, bureaucracy and politics to help the victims of 9/11. Ken Feinberg learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses on September 11th. Based on true events. This stars Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, plus Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak. It's so important to tell these stories, but it always makes me sad they encountered so much resistance for something that should not have been this challenging to complete.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Colangelo's Worth, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney & renowned mediator Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy. Worth is directed by talented filmmaker Sara Colangelo, director of the films Little Accidents and The Kindergarten Teacher previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Max Borenstein (of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs Kong). This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it opened in theaters in Korea last month. Netflix will release Colangelo's Worth streaming starting September 3rd, 2021. Worth a watch?