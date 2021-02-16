Official Trailer for Lesbian Couple Adoption Drama 'Rain Beau's End'

"My safe spot was always us…" "'Was?'" Lesflicks has debuted an official US trailer for an intimate, indie raising-a-family drama titled Rain Beau's End, the latest from filmmaker Tracy Wren. This premiered at the qFLIX LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival last fall, and arrives on VOD sometime soon this year. Rain Beau's End tells the story of two women who adopt a child with a mislabeled & misunderstood genetic condition that forces the couple to navigate the bumpy waters of the boy's behavioral issues. This not only affects all their lives but teaches them the true meaning of acceptance. "Will they stand for their values while trying to raise a loving family in the spotlight?" Starring Amanda Powell & Janelle Snow as the couple, with Ed Asner, Sean Young, Christian Stolte, Melanie Chandra, and Cindy Chang. Give this a look below.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Tracy Wren's Rain Beau's End, direct from YouTube:

When a prominent lesbian couple adopts a child mislabeled with a genetic predisposition for violence, they must face the ghosts of their past and contend with their hard-lined stance on acceptance. Will they stand for their values while trying to raise a loving family in the spotlight? Rain Beau's End is directed by filmmaker Tracy Wren, director of the films Moo Moo and the Three Witches and Beautiful Destroyer previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Cooney, from a story by Joe Orlandino. This originally premiered at the qFLIX LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival in Philly last fall. Lesflicks will release Wren's Rain Beau's End direct-to-VOD sometime soon. For more details, visit their official site.