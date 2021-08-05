Official Trailer for 'Lily Topples the World' Doc About Domino Toppling

"There's so many builders that have learned from her." Discovery has unveiled a trailer for a documentary film titled Lily Topples the World, from doc filmmaker Jeremy Workman. This premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature. It also won the Audience Award at the San Francisco Film Festival this year. Exec produced by Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Topples the World follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh – the world's most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl in her field – as she rises as an artist, role model, and young woman. The film almost plays like a coming-of-age story about a young woman figuring out her place, but also trying to make sense of the world as she becomes internet-famous and starts to reach out to sponsors and others to look towards what's next. She is a bright person, and it's a wholesome film that lets her shine above all else.

Here's the official trailer for Jeremy Workman's documentary Lily Topples the World, from YouTube:

Lily Topples The World follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh as she rises as an artist, role model, and young woman. Filmed for over 3 years across countless cities, with appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and a steady stream of other Gen-Z creators, Lily Topples The World is a coming-of-age story cloaked within a unique portrait of an artist, a story of how passion and artistry can really make dreams come true, and an unlikely American tale of a quiet Chinese adoptee who transforms into a global artistic force with over 1 billion YouTube views. Lily Topples the World is directed by acclaimed producer / filmmaker Jeremy Workman, director of the doc films Who Is Henry Jaglom?, Magical Universe, and The World Before Your Feet previously. Executive produced by Kelly Marie Tran. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Discovery will release Lily Topples the World in select US theaters on August 27th, and streaming on Discovery+ on August 26th this summer.