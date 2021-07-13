Official Trailer for Los Angeles Helicopter Pilots Doc Film 'Whirlybird'

"I loved the thrill of the chase." Greenwich Entertainment is soon releasing this fascinating documentary film titled Whirlybird, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Yoka. Set in 80s and 90s Los Angeles, a couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from the duo's video archive is an L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged. However, it's not just a film about a helicopter news crew, it's about so much more. It covers topics including the grittiness and reality of Los Angeles, the good and bad sides of it. How the media evolved into focusing on death and hate because it brought them more attention and money. And finally, one of the pilots transitioned later in life to a woman, which is also part of the story as well. They covered some of the city’s most dramatic events and changed breaking news forever. This is such a compelling story and the documentary takes us through an important part of Los Angeles history - I highly recommend giving this a look when it opens this August.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Yoka's documentary Whirlybird, direct from YouTube:

Original description from Sundance: "Flying high above Los Angeles in a whirling news helicopter, Marika Gerrard and Zoey Tur (known then as Bob) captured some of the city’s most epic breaking news stories. The two recount the salacious details of their career as a husband-and-wife journalist team doing whatever it took to catch an unfolding story. Their camera captured the extreme adrenaline of the culture of live news and, as a result, the strain it took on their relationship—and, ultimately, a major life transition for Zoey. A wholly unique take on the story of Los Angeles told through stunning aerial footage and remarkable home videos, Whirlybird reframes many of the city’s pivotal moments of the 1990s, including the O. J. Simpson pursuit and 92 riots." Whirlybird is directed by filmmaker Matt Yoka, a former field producer / camera op making his directorial debut. Produced by Matt Yoka and Diane Becker. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Greenwich will release Whirlybird in select US theaters + on VOD on August 6th.