Official Trailer for 'Ma Belle, My Beauty' Polyamorous Indie Drama

"The way you two do your things is none of my business." "You're right, it's not." Good Deed has released an official US trailer for Ma Belle, My Beauty, an indie romantic drama that originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the SXSW and Seattle Film Festivals and will open in select theaters in August. A surprise reunion in the South of France reignites passions and jealousies between two women who were formerly polyamorous lovers. Two years after their relationship went awry, Bertie and Fred have gotten married and are living at Fred's family home in the countryside. When Lane unexpectedly shows up in Bertie's seemingly idyllic new life, she finds her former lover much different than she remembers, and a new romantic adventure begins. The film stars Idella Johnson, Hannah Pepper, Lucien Guignard, and Sivan Noam Shimon. This was one of my least favorite films from Sundance this year, I just feel like it really has nothing to say at all, despite desperately trying. Maybe it's just not my jam.

Lane, Bertie and Fred once shared a polyamorous relationship while living in New Orleans. Lane loved Bertie, Fred loved Bertie, they had a balance that worked… until it didn’t, and Lane vanished from their lives. Two years later, Bertie and Fred have gotten married and are now living at Fred’s family home in the countryside of southern France. When Lane unexpectedly shows up in Bertie's seemingly idyllic new life, she finds her former lover much different than she remembers. Bertie is now disillusioned in her jazz career, still grieving the loss of her mother, and clearly alienated in this small, white, European town. Lane attempts to recreate their old, carefree dynamic, hoping that her return might lighten Bertie’s mood -- but Bertie isn’t having it. It seems time hasn't healed all wounds… so Lane shifts her strategy when she meets Noa, a young artist and former soldier, quickly reigniting dormant jealousies. Ma Belle, My Beauty is both written and directed by filmmaker Marion Hill, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Good Deed Ent. will debut Ma Belle, My Beauty in select US theaters starting August 20th this summer. Who's intrigued?