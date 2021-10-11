Official Trailer for Made During Lockdown Horror Anthology 'Isolation'

"You're carrying the most dangerous virus - the truth." An official trailer has debuted for another set of horror films made during the pandemic - this one is called Isolation. "Nine tales of terror weave together the story of isolated citizens around the world as they confront their darkest fears in an attempt to survive an increasingly deadly outbreak." We've already seen plenty of horror directors making films at home with whatever they had during lockdown, and this has a similar premise. Producer / filmmaker Nathan Crooker gathered a big batch of filmmakers for this: Larry Fessenden, Andrew Kasch, Dennie Gordon, Bobby Roe, Alix Austin & Keir Siewert, Christian Pasquariello, Alexandra Neary, Zach Passero, Adam Brown & Kyle I. Kelley. "They were not allowed to use Zoom or any other video conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown, including cast and crew, adhering to their respective COVID-19 protocols." And this anthology collection is the result! A few of these look better than the rest, a few of them look way more terrifying than the rest. Fire it up below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology feature Isolation, direct from YouTube:

As a narrative framework, director & producer Nathan Crooker created a fictional world many months into the future that is based around the current global pandemic. All eleven filmmakers used the same unifying framework in creating their stories. The filmmakers were tasked with how to stay creative using only what was available to them at the time. They were not allowed to use Zoom or any other video conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown, including cast and crew, adhering to their respective COVID-19 protocols. Isolation features 9 segments directed by the filmmakers: Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan, Legion, Hunters, Waco), Larry Fessenden (The Last Winter, Habit, Depraved), Bobby Roe (The Houses October Built 1 & 2), Andrew Kasch (Tales Of Halloween), Zach Passero (Wicked Lake), Christian Pasquariello (Alien Invasion: S.U.M. 1), Alexandra Neary (The Innocent), Alix Austin & Keir Siewert (Retch), Kyle I. Kelley & Adam Brown (The Music Lesson). Produced by Nathan Crooker and James P. Gannon. Isolation will be available to watch on VOD starting November 2nd, 2021 this fall. For more, visit the official site.