Official Trailer for Making of 'Jaws' Stage Play 'The Shark is Broken'

"Do you really think they're going to be talking about this in 40 years?" Okay, yes this isn't a film, but it's close enough! The Shark is Broken is a stage play, currently on West End in London, about the making of Spielberg's Jaws (1975). So it's a play about making one of the best films of all-time? I want to see it!! Set on a boat in 1974 - shooting has stalled. The lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Ian Shaw stars as his father Robert Shaw. He is joined by Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider. The play actually got GREAT reviews, which should be more than enough to convince you to book a ticket to London and catch it before the run is over.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Nixon & Ian Shaw's The Shark is Broken, from YouTube:

Dive into the drama behind the scenes of Jaws! Martha's Vineyard, 1974: shooting on Jaws has stalled. The film's lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with both alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… The Shark is Broken is a stage play directed by UK actor / theater director Guy Masterson, director of many other plays including One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and 12 Angry Men. The script is co-written by Joseph Nixon and Ian Shaw. This first premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, before opening on West End in London. The Shark is Broken is on now at the Ambassadors Theatre in London - only until February 13th, 2022. For more info + tickets, visit the play's official website.