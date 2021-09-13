Official Trailer for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series with Renner & Steinfeld

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series, direct from YouTube:

A series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. They are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Marvel's Hawkeye series is directed by Rhys Thomas (director of the film Staten Island Summer, as well as lots of TV work including for "Documentary Now!" and "SNL") and directing duo Bert & Bertie, of the films Dance Camp and Troop Zero previously, as well as a few shorts. The scripts are written by Jonathan Igla, Tanner Bean, and Katrina Mathewson. Based on the character created by Don Heck & Stan Lee. Disney will debut Marvel's Hawkeye series streaming on Disney+ starting November 24th, 2021. First impression? Who's watching?