Official Trailer for Marvel's New 'Loki' Series Starring Tom Hiddleston

April 5, 2021
"You're not big on trust, are you?" Marvel + Disney have revealed a full-length official trailer for their next new series titled Loki, debuting on Disney+ streaming starting this June. They know how to keep the flow going! After Wanda Vision and Falcon & The Winter Soldier this year already, they're moving right into Loki and his mysteries and madness. The series takes place after/during the events of Avengers: Endgame when Loki steals the Tesseract. He's brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority after traveling through time altering human history, but finds himself trapped in a crime thriller of his own making. Tom Hiddleston returns to star as Loki, with a cast including Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman. This looks like SO much devious time travel fun, and I dig Hiddleston's Loki! Looking forward to this amusing time-circus.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studio's Loki series, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

"Loki's time has come." Loki is brought to the mysterious "Time Variance Authority" organization after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, and travels through time altering human history using it, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller. Marvel's Loki series is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Kate Herron, director of a number of short films, and episodes of "Sex Education", "Five by Five", and "The Idris Takeover" previously. The scripts are written by Michael Waldron; based on characters created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber. Produced by Michael Waldron & Kevin R. Wright; exec produced by Kevin Feige, Kate Herron, & Stephen Broussard. Disney debuts Marvel Studios Original Series Loki streaming on Disney+ starting June 11th this summer season. First impression? Cool?

