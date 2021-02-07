Official Trailer for Marvel's 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier' Series

"I have a plan…" "Oh yeah, what is it?!" Disney has revealed the first full trailer for the new Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios, and we're breaking our no-TV rule because this looks pretty damn cool anyway. This is one of the first spin-off series to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame (in addition to "WandaVision" now streaming) and the ending in which Cap hands off his shield to The Falcon. The series continues where that left off and follows them on more new missions. Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience. The recurring cast also includes Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. At first glance, this seems like an entertaining way to continue the story with Falcon & Bucky, and this looks a bit more low key than the movies. Worth a look.

Here's the first trailer for Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, from Disney+'s YouTube:

After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anarchist group the Flag-Smashers. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is developed by Marvel Studios, directed by Canadian filmmaker Kari Skogland; director of the films The Size of Watermelons, Men with Guns, Liberty Stands Still, Chicks with Sticks, The Stone Angel, Fifty Dead Men Walking previously, as well as lots of TV work including "The Handmaid's Tale", "The Walking Dead", and "The Loudest Voice". Created by Malcolm Spellman, executive produced by Kevin Feige & Malcolm Spellman. Disney will debut Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series streaming on Disney+ starting March 19th this spring. Ready?