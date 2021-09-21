Official Trailer for 'Mau' Doc Film About Design Visionary Bruce Mau

"Design is one of the world's most powerful forces." Madman Film in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Mau, the first-ever, feature-length documentary about the design visionary Bruce Mau. The doc film explores his unlikely creative journey and ever-optimistic push to tackle the world’s biggest problems with design. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX and Hot Docs. Filmed over a period of approximately three years and directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann, the documentary looks back at Mau’s life to date and his career. It sets out to show his far-reaching, fundamentally optimistic view of design as a global change agent, based on some of his biggest projects. Mau and his wife Bisi Williams also discuss "how their lives have affected their design philosophy, how design can bring about change, and where its limits lie." Well, I definitely want to watch this doc soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Bergmann & Jono Bergmann's doc Mau, from YouTube:

Mau is the first-ever, feature-length documentary about the design visionary Bruce Mau. The film explores the untold story of his unlikely rise within the creative world, and his ever-optimistic push to expand the boundaries of design. We tell the story of his incredible career - from Mecca to MOMA, from Guatemala to Coca Cola - and his most important project yet: his own life. Mau is co-directed by the Austrian filmmaker brothers Benjamin Bergmann (S: The Musical Shuttle) & Jono Bergmann, both directors of the doc Wirecard - The Billions Lie also this year. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX and Hot Docs this year. Madman Films will release in Australia later this year. No release dates have been set yet, including in the US either. Stay tuned. Curious to learn more?