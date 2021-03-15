Official Trailer for Mental Illness Drama 'Paper Spiders' with Lili Taylor

"Do you have any idea what I'm going through!?" Entertainment Squad has released an official trailer for Paper Spiders, an indie drama from filmmaker Inon Shampanier (The Millionaire Tour). This originally premiered at the Boston and Warsaw Film Festivals last year, and opens in theaters starting this May. This award-winning coming-of-age drama is about a high-schooler trying any way she can to help her mother's deteriorating mental health after she begins to show signs of paranoid delusions. This heartfelt drama stars Peyton List, Lili Taylor, Max Casella, David Rasche, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jennifer Cody, Ian Nelson, and Tom Papa. Paper Spiders hits theaters across the country on May 7th, which is Mother's Day weekend and the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. This looks quite good, and very deeply moving.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Inon Shampanier's Paper Spiders, direct from YouTube:

Dawn (Lili Taylor) recently lost her husband and has growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie (Stefania LaVie Owen) plans to move away for college. An altercation with a hostile new neighbor aggravates her mental condition, and she begins to show signs of paranoid delusions. Determined to help, Melanie attempts a series of interventions, but challenging Dawn’s reality of persecution threatens to destroy their loving relationship. Her mental illness spirals out of control — sabotaging Melanie’s academics, social life, and blossoming love life. Melanie is forced to make the toughest of choices as she struggles to support her mother on the path toward recovery and healing. A bittersweet story about coming of age in the shadow of mental illness. Paper Spiders is directed by American filmmaker Inon Shampanier, director of the movies The Millionaire Tour and Beautiful & Twisted, as well as a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Inon Shampanier and Natalie Shampanier. This first premiered at the Boston Film Festival last year. Entertainment Squad will release Paper Spiders in select US theaters starting on May 7th. Intrigued?