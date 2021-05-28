Official Trailer for Mob Drama 'The Birthday Cake' Featuring Val Kilmer

"Don't say nothin'." Screen Media Films has released an official trailer for an indie mob thriller titled The Birthday Cake, from first-time filmmaker Jimmy Giannopoulos. On the 10th anniversary of his father's mysterious death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed… As he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, he comes face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life. Shiloh Fernandez stars as Gio, with a huge ensemble cast including Val Kilmer (back in movies again!), Lorraine Bracco, Ewan McGregor, William Fichtner, Ashley Benson, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Vincent Pastore, Luis Guzmán, Jeremy Allen White, and Emory Cohen. A unique setup with the cake, but the rest of this looks like a bland mob movie. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jimmy Giannopoulos' The Birthday Cake, from YouTube:

On the 10th anniversary of his father's mysterious death, Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) brings a birthday cake prepared by his mother (Lorraine Bracco) to a memorial celebration hosted by his uncle Angelo (Val Kilmer), a Brooklyn mafia boss. Gio's life begins to change as he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, coming face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life. The Birthday Cake is directed by filmmaker Jimmy Giannopoulos, making his first feature film after one short film previously. The script is written by Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Shiloh Fernandez, and Jimmy Giannopoulos. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will debut The Birthday Cake in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 18th, 2021. Interested?