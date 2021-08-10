Official Trailer for Modern NYC Romantic Comedy 'Dating & New York'

"Important question - what happens if one of you catches feelings?" IFC Films has debuted a trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Dating & New York, the feature directorial debut of NYC filmmaker Jonah Feingold after numerous short films previously. This already premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and opens in theaters + VOD this September. After an electric one-night stand, two dating-app-matched New York millennials draw up a "Best Friends with Benefits" contract to avoid the pitfalls of their past relationships – what could possibly go wrong? Rhetorical question, because every film that has ever tried to deal with this always gets back to the reminder that oh yeah, feelings will "ruin" everything. Or perhaps feelings are there to guide is in the right direction. Dating & New York stars Francesca Reale and Jaboukie Young-White, plus Jerry Ferrara, Catherine Cohen, and Brian Muller. This looks super adorable and cute and quirky, but seems to lack the passion and intensity that one might expect. Swipe on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonah Feingold's Dating & New York, direct from YouTube:

Wendy (Francesca Reale) and Milo (Jaboukie Young-White), both jaded about their love lives, are thrown together at what might be the worst, most complicated time for romance in their lives — however, in spite of their reluctance, the remarkable magic of New York City and a few profound text messages just might be the transformative force they need to find love. Their L-Train fueled-quest for love ultimately begs the question: can 'happily ever after' truly exist in the age of read receipts? Dating & New York, also known as Dating in New York, is both written and directed by NYC filmmaker Jonah Feingold, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut Feingold's Dating & New York in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 10th, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to swipe right on this? Who wants to skip?