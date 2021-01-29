Official Trailer for Moroccan Bakers Film 'Adam' Set in Casablanca

"With me, he's doomed. And without me, I'll never know." Strand Releasing has debuted a new official US trailer for the upcoming release of a Moroccan film titled Adam, marking the feature directorial debut of Moroccan-British filmmaker Maryam Touzani. This first premiered in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and is only now getting an official release in the US this winter. Lubna Azabal stars as Abla, who runs a modest local bakery from her home in Casablanca where she lives alone with her 8-year-old daughter, Warda. When Samia, a young pregnant woman knocks on their door, Abla is far from imagining that her life will change forever. Gradually, Abla's resolve softens and her arrival begins to offer all of them the prospect of a new life. The cast includes Nisrin Erradi, Douae Belkhaouda, and Aziz Hattab. Bakery films are the best because you can almost smell & taste everything they're making right through the film. This one looks good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Maryam Touzani's Adam, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Abla runs a modest local bakery from her home in Casablanca where she lives alone with her 8-year-old daughter Warda. Their routine of housework and homework is interrupted one day by a knock on the door. It is Samia, a young woman looking for a job and a roof over her head. The little girl is immediately taken with the newcomer, but her mother initially refuses to allow a pregnant stranger into their home. Gradually, however, Abla's resolve softens and Samia's arrival begins to offer all of them the prospect of a new life. Adam is both written and directed by Moroccan-British filmmaker Maryam Touzani, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and also played at AFI Fest that year. Strand Releasing will debut Touzani's Adam in the US in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting March 5th, 2021. For more on the film, visit their website.