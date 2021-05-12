Official Trailer for Music Doc 'P!nk: All I Know So Far' from Amazon

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Gracey's doc P!nk: All I Know So Far, from YouTube:

Join award-winning performer & musician P!NK (aka Alecia Beth Moore) as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life. P!nk: All I Know So Far is directed by Australian filmmaker / artist Michael Gracey, director of the musical The Greatest Showman previously, making his first documentary feature. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will release Gracey's P!nk: All I Know So Far streaming on Prime Video starting on May 21st, 2021. Who wants to watch this?