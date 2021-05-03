Official Trailer for 'My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To' Horror

"Do you have any idea what we do to get that blood?" Dark Sky Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror drama titled My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jonathan Cuartas. This originally premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival last year, and played at tons of genre fests worldwide including: Sitges, MOTELx, Celluloid Screams, and Strasbourg Fantastic Film Festival. Two mysterious siblings find themselves at odds over care for their frail and sickly younger brother. Who might actually be a vampire? Reviews describe the film as "an unflinching look at the lengths people will go to for family ties… but it's also a story about loneliness, a story which you know is going to collapse in on itself at some point." My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To stars Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Owen Campbell, Moises Tovar, Judah Bateman, and Katie Preston. Not only does this film have a cool title, but the posters are impressive as well. This looks like a good discovery.

Trailer (+ posters) for Jonathan Cuartas' My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To, from YouTube:

Dwight (Patrick Fugit) and his sister Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) reach a crossroads over what to do about their younger brother Thomas' (Owen Campbell) mysterious illness. The increasingly dangerous task of keeping him alive weighs heavy on sensitive Dwight, and as a fiercely private and close-knit family unit, Thomas and Jessie depend on him and all the rituals they've learned in order to keep their secret. Dwight yearns for another life, but Jessie will stop at nothing to keep her family together. My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To is written and directed by Colombian-American editor / filmmaker Jonathan Cuartas, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This was supposed to show at the Tribeca Film Festival last year (it will also show at this year's fest), and later premiered at the Nightstream and Sitges Film Festivals. Dark Sky Films will release Cuartas' My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 25th this summer. Visit the film's official website.