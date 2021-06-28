Official Trailer for Mysterious Bank Heist Thriller 'No Loss // No Gain'

"Not all banks can be trusted. Not all heists are created equal." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a mysterious low-budget heist thriller titled No Loss // No Gain, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Christian Rousseau. There isn't much of an intro to this film, and the official synopsis is extremely short: a mysterious modern-day Robin Hood gives the victims of a bank robbery a million dollar opportunity. Apparently it's about a bank heist, but of course the robber's "tactics and motives are veiled by complexity," involving a bunch of people who are struggling financially. This stars John Valley, Amanda Joy Erickson, Kevin McCarthy, Nathan Ehrmann, Destiny Soria, Ru Benjamin Revolver, and Alexandria Payne. It looks like this is trying to be a modern day Inside Man, with a Robin Hood spin, but I'm not sure they've pulled that off. A bit too melodramatic and lacks any real tension, at least in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Christian Rousseau's No Loss // No Gain, direct from YouTube:

An unnamed vigilante seizes a small suburban bank. He claims to be seeking justice for a massive banking scandal, but his tactics and motives are veiled by complexity. Caught in his web are ordinary people: the struggling single-mother bank teller, the college student with impending pressure of student loans, the ousted career bank manager, the hard-working restaurateur and his pregnant wife. Taken on a journey into the heart of the largest bank on the planet fraught with scandal and fraud, these everyday victims are faced with the extraordinary opportunity to change their lives forever. All they have to do? Agree to go along with a mysterious “Robin Hood” plan and they walk away with millions. No Loss // No Gain is both written and directed by American filmmaker Christian Rousseau, making his feature directorial debut after one short and assistant director work previously. Produced by Ashley Rousseau & Christian Rousseau. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut Rousseau's No Loss // No Gain direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 6th this summer. Visit the film's website. Curious?