Official Trailer for Mysterious Cult Horror 'Son' Starring Andi Matichak

"They awakened something in him." Shudder has released an official trailer for a mysterious indie horror thriller titled Son, written & directed by Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh. This just premiered at the Dublin Film Festival a few months ago. In Son, after a mysterious group breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her young son, the two flee town in search of safety. But soon after, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from strange psychosis & convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, she commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past. The film stars Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Cranston Johnson, and Luke David Blumm as David. This looks incredibly creepy. The cult seems super demented and I don't like them. At all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ivan Kavanagh's Son, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

After a mysterious group breaks into Laura's (Andi Matichak) home and attempts to abduct her 8-year-old son, David (Luke David Blumm), the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son. Son is both written and directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh, of the films Tin Can Man, The Solution, Our Wonderful Home, The Fading Light, The Canal, and Never Grow Old previously. It premiered at the Dublin Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder will release Kavanagh's Son streaming exclusively (US, CA, UK, IR, AU, NZ) starting July 8th this summer.