Official Trailer for Mysterious Cyber-Thriller 'Dark Web: Cicada 3301'

"I can't risk you getting hurt - these people are far too powerful." Lionsgate is releasing this "intense, high-speed cyber-thriller" direct-to-VOD in March. And while I am a big fan of hacker films & tech thrillers, this one leans a bit too much into the cheesy, unrealistic realm. And it sounds like a bad Ready Player One rip-off. Dark Web: Cicada 3301 is based on a series of mysterious, unsolved real-life events. It starts as the hacker Connor discovers "Cicada 3301", an online treasure hunt that could be a recruiting tool for a secret society. Soon Connor, art-expert friend Avi, and secretive librarian Gwen are dashing from graffiti sites to ancient libraries to uncover real-life clues. But they must outrun aggressive NSA agents, also hot on the trail of Cicada, who want the glory for themselves. Starring Jack Kesy, Conor Leslie, Alan Ritchson, Ron Funches, and Andreas Apergis. This does not look good, and might be just barely entertaining. Maybe…

Here's the red band trailer (+ poster) for Alan Ritchson's Dark Web: Cicada 3301, direct from YouTube:

This intense, high-speed cyber-thriller is based on a series of mysterious, unsolved real-life events. It starts as genius hacker Connor Black (Jack Kesy) discovers Cicada 3301, an online treasure hunt that could be a recruiting tool for a secret society. Soon Connor, art-expert friend Avi, and secretive librarian Gwen are dashing from graffiti sites to ancient libraries to uncover real-life clues. But they must outrun aggressive NSA agents, also hot on the trail of Cicada, who want the glory for themselves. Dark Web: Cicada 3301 is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Alan Ritchson, making his feature directorial debut with this after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Joshua Montcalm and Alan Ritchson. Produced by Marc Bach, Carl Beyer, Alan Ritchson, and D.J. Viola. Lionsgate will release Ritchson's Dark Web: Cicada 3301 direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 12th coming up soon. Who's interested in this?