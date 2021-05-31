Official Trailer for Mysterious Icelandic Volcano Sci-Fi Series 'Katla'

"The sun comes up. The sun goes down. We're born, we die… Who am I to question the nature of things?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing sci-fi series from Iceland titled Katla, co-created by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur (of The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, The Oath, Adrift). One year after the violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of Vik is dramatically disturbed. Out of nowhere, people that disappeared a year ago are now re-appearing covered in ash, seemingly unharmed. How is this possible? Are they really the same people? Only the volcano knows… The cast includes Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð , Íris Tanja Flygenring, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Aliette Opheim, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Sólveig Arnarsdóttir, and Birgitta Birgisdóttir. It looks like a very peculiar and fascinating series filled with awe-inspiring shots of Iceland, taking us deeper into the epic grandeur of volcanoes than ever before. And I like the sci-fi angle here. Can't help admitting I'm very curious about this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster art) for Netflix's series Katla, direct from YouTube:

You never really know what happens when a volcano erupts… In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano "Katla" has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen. Co-created by Baltasar Kormákur and Sigurjón Kjartansson. Katla is a series with 8 episodes directed by filmmakers Baltasar Kormákur (director of 101 Reykjavík, Jar City, White Night Wedding, Inhale, Contraband, The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, The Oath, Adrift), and Börkur Sigþórsson (Vultures and the "Trapped" TV series), and Thora Hilmarsdottir ("The Rising" TV series). With writing by Lilja Sigurðardóttir, Davíð Már Stefánsson, Sigurjón Kjartansson, Ólafur Egilsson. Netflix will debut Katla streaming starting on June 17th this summer. Who's interested in watching this?