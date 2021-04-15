Official Trailer for Mysterious Thriller 'Flashback' with Dylan O'Brien

"It's not what we think it is!" eOne Films reveals the official US trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Flashback, formerly known as The Education of Fredrick Fitzell when it first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year (we posted a trailer then, too). Dylan O'Brien stars as Fredrick Fitzell, who seems to have a perfect life with a corporate job and relationship. But after a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past, to figure out something that has been hiding there for years. The cast includes Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen, Amanda Brugel, and Aaron Poole. There's a bunch of strange things going on in here, not only flashbacks and timeline flips, but lots of odd characters around. Worth a look if you dig mysteries.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Christopher MacBride's Flashback, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original promo trailer for The Education of Fredrick Fitzell here, to see a bit more.

Flashback is a window into the world of a man on the precipice of adulthood. With a corporate job, a steady relationship, and a sick mother, Fred's (Dylan O'Brien) chance encounter with a man from his youth leads to frightening memories. Little by little, he unravels a mystery that has been hidden for years about a missing girl, a drug called Mercury, and a terrifying creature who has accompanied him every step of the way. Past, present and future intertwine, and Fred begins to explore all the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose…? Flashback, formerly known as The Education of Fredrick Fitzell, is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Christopher MacBride, his second feature after directing the film The Conspiracy previously. Produced by Lee Kim. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. eOne Films will debut MacBride's Flashback in select US theaters starting June 4th this summer.